First-ever steak festival in Cebu this June

LA Carne Premium Meat — a premium meat shop in Cebu City — is hosting Steakfest on Saturday, June 8, 2024. The steak festival and cook-off will be the first-of-its-kind in Metro Cebu, celebrating all things steak from produce and selection to preparation and cooking.

“We believe that everyone can cook great meat,” said Jovy Tuaño, chief executive officer of AG Foodtech OPC, during a press conference held at La Carne on May 29.

La Carne is a Filipino-owned Premium Meat Butchery Brand, founded in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Tuaño founded the La Carne butchery brand in 2014 before opening La Carne’s first flagship store outside the UAE in Cebu on Jan. 21, 2021. This opening in his hometown was a tribute to his mother, Thelma Lluch Badelles from Iligan City, who began a home-based meat business in the late ‘70s on Jakosalem St., Cebu City.

Major inspiration

Marking its 10th year in the business, Tuaño shared how he and his family joined Meatstock in Australia in March. Meatstock is a two-day music and barbecue festival held in different cities in Australia. The country is a major global exporter of high-quality beef, renowned for its beef production, stringent quality standards and its focus on grass-fed beef.

“Meatstock captured everything about meat. We thought, ‘Why not start something similar in Cebu?’” said Tuaño.

“That trip was pivotal for us in our 10 years as a brand, and in conceptualizing the Steakfest and doing research for my book,” said Joan Tuaño Rumsey, La Carne Premium Meat’s chief marketing officer. Rumsey is launching a book published in the United Kingdom in October titled “Steak Simplified,” dubbed a “contemporary guide for steak connoisseurs.”

“It was a huge inspiration,” said Rumsey of their experience at Meatstock. “I need to show people how to cook meat at home,” she said, emphasizing that education is also a major focus during the steak festival.

Event highlights

Steakfest starts at 4 p.m. but will open its doors to visitors by 3. The steak festival will feature several activations and pocket events. There is the opening of pre-orders for Rumsey’s new handbook/cookbook/memoir ”Steak Simplified,” several workshops and stalls showcasing quality meats and cooking equipment in the afternoon, and some music and entertainment lasting until the program ends at 9.

Some of the brands featured include the following: Meat & Livestock Australia’s Aussie Beef & Lamb, Jack’s Creek Wagyu & Angus, PYC Food Corp., Rangers Valley Black Onyx, Grainge Beef, Grab, Oven Depot, Lamb Weston Potatoes, Prime Pacific Food Corporation, Union Bank, Ten Over Ten Bar and International School for Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management.

The main highlight, however, is Steakfest’s Steak Showdown. The live cooking contest looks to pit six home cooks, amateur chefs, and chefs in training in the ultimate battle for cattle. Interested participants may submit their application form online via the URL lacarne/compete no later than 5 p.m. on May 31. Participants must be residing in Cebu and at least 18 years old. The official six contestants picked for the showdown will be revealed on June 3.

The finale will only have the top three cook-off one last time until a winner is crowned. The Steak Showdown champion will go home with P20,000 worth of products sponsored by La Carne.

The La Carne Steakfest 2024 is organized by AG Foodtech and Bliss Unlimited, and supported by the Cebu Food and Wine Festival with the Department of Tourism Philippines, Cebu Pacific, BPI, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Philippine Tourism and Travel Magazine.

Tickets are sold at P600 per person and inclusive of food and drink. Tickets are sold via lacarne.ph or at its shop at 88th Avenue.