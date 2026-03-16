First female best cinematography winner at the Oscars is of Filipino descent

AUTUMN Durald Arkapaw made history after winning Best Cinematography for "Sinners" at the 98th Academy Awards, held on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles—becoming the first woman and the first woman of color to ever receive the honor.

With Filipino and African American Creole roots, her win is also a meaningful milestone for Filipino representation in the international film community.

Before her victory, only three women had ever been nominated in the category.

In her speech, Arkapaw thanked the women who supported her journey and asked them to stand, sharing that moments like this happen because of the people who believe in you along the way. (JMT)