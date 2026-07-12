First four MMFF entries unveiled

The first four official entries for the 52nd Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), which is set to run in December, were officially unveiled on Tuesday.

Leading the first batch is Viva Films’ “2nd Miracle in Cell Number 7,” starring Aga Muhlach. The film serves as the sequel to the 2019 Filipino adaptation of the hit Korean drama.

Also included is GMA Pictures’ “Amir,” starring Argus Aspiras, Dennis Trillo, Will Ashley and Glaiza de Castro. The film is directed by Zig Dulay.

Completing the lineup are Regal Films’ horror movie “Haunted Carnival,” directed by Joey De Guzman and starring Julia Barretto, Fyang Smith, Maricel Soriano, James Reid and John Arcilla, and “The Greatest Showdown,” directed by Jun Robles-Lana, featuring comedy icons Vice Ganda and Vic Sotto.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairperson and MMFF Overall Chair Atty. Don Artes announced that MMFF movie tickets will be capped at P299 during the festival. “The Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines and I have agreed that movie ticket prices should not exceed P299,” Artes said.

“This will apply only during the festival period, and P299 is the maximum price. Tickets may even be cheaper, especially in the provinces,” he added. / TRC S