First Gen awards LNG contract

FIRST Gen Corp. (FGEN) concluded its international tender for an LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) cargo by awarding a contract to TotalEnergies Gas & Power Asia Private Ltd. (Tegpa) for one LNG cargo of about 154,500 cubic meters for delivery in early February 2024 on a Delivered Ex Ship basis to FGEN’s wholly-owned subsidiary, First Gen Singapore Pte. Ltd.

The LNG cargo will be unloaded into the storage tanks of the BW Batangas FSRU (Floating storage and regasification unit) berthed at the First Gen Clean Energy Complex (FGCEC) in Batangas City.

The LNG will be used by FGEN’s gas-fired power plants in the FGCEC.

FGEN has four gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 2,017 megawatts that have been supplied for years with gas from the Malampaya field, an indigenous offshore gas field.

FGEN LNG Corp. has constructed its Interim Offshore LNG Terminal Project and executed a five-year Time Charter Party for the charter of the BW Batangas, which will provide LNG storage and regasification services as part of the project.