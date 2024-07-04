First speakeasy beauty lounge in Cebu revamps beauty standards

A head-to-toe beauty transformation is not something clients always experience when walking out of a salon. However, this is an experience Trifona Beauty Lounge aims to provide to its guests. With its reopening, its expansion included not only its famous nail and lash services but also provided a space where clients could leave feeling exceptionally confident.
Re-opening
The salon offers a luxurious array of services, including spa treatments (facial, hand, foot and head), threading, lashes, nails, haircuts, hair treatments, and cutting-edge radio frequency machines. At its grand reopening on June 11, 2024, guests were treated to an elegant experience complete with free-flowing coffee, teas, champagne and delectable finger foods from Sip Coffee and Tea.
After months of meticulous planning and preparation, the chic beauty lounge made its grand re-entry at the Vibo Axis Lounge in Escario St., Cebu City, a move from its previous intimate lounge in Talamban.
Picture a chic beauty lounge with a modern and elegant aesthetic. One is greeted by soft, ambient lighting and a soothing fragrance that immediately relaxes the senses. The interior is tastefully decorated with plush seating, stylish mirrors and artfully displayed beauty products. These products are carefully curated, with some of them being specially formulated in-house.
Speakeasy
While Cebu is home to countless top-notch salons, Trifona stands out as the first speakeasy beauty lounge in the Philippines.
“I am well aware that the beauty salon market is saturated, and in business, you have to stand out,” shared Jorissa, one of the founders of The Sebuana Group. “We wanted to create a beauty lounge that offers more than just the usual services—a unique experience where you need a password to gain entry.”
With the expertise of Japanese hairstylists Joe and Hikaru, Ku_Haku has teamed up with Trifona to offer a unique hair experience. Nestled inside the beauty lounge, Ku_Haku stands out with its exclusive speakeasy twist — you’ll need a secret password to gain entry.
Joe and Hikaru have been mastering the tricks and techniques of creating great haircuts for both men and women. Joe shared that in Japan, you must obtain a government license and graduate from a hairstyling school before becoming a hairstylist. This rigorous process ensures that clients can trust Ku_Haku for their hair needs.
“I’ve been learning about different hair trends in the Philippines. Although some clients also prefer Japanese hair trends, I’m constantly researching online to understand how Filipinos love their hair,” said Joe.
The Sebuana Group, the owners of Trifona, who believe every client deserves to feel good about themselves.
Owners Anette Getubig, Jorissa Sebastian and Elyza Rose Young bring a distinct set of skills to the table. Anette, now a seasoned lawyer, oversees the legal matters and Human Resources department. Elyza, a talented fashion designer with a sharp eye for interior design, also spearheads the marketing department, using her creative flair to craft compelling campaigns. Jorissa, the visionary behind the beauty lounge’s name — honoring her grandmother, Trifona — embodies leadership with grace and determination.
As the trio’s beauty business continues to thrive, it is an example how thoughtful planning and a commitment to excellence can transform not just appearances, but also the overall well-being and confidence of its clients.