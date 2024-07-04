First speakeasy beauty lounge in Cebu revamps beauty standards

Picture a chic beauty lounge with a modern and elegant aesthetic. One is greeted by soft, ambient lighting and a soothing fragrance that immediately relaxes the senses. The interior is tastefully decorated with plush seating, stylish mirrors and artfully displayed beauty products. These products are carefully curated, with some of them being specially formulated in-house.

Speakeasy

While Cebu is home to countless top-notch salons, Trifona stands out as the first speakeasy beauty lounge in the Philippines.

“I am well aware that the beauty salon market is saturated, and in business, you have to stand out,” shared Jorissa, one of the founders of The Sebuana Group. “We wanted to create a beauty lounge that offers more than just the usual services—a unique experience where you need a password to gain entry.”