Firstmetro, Firstmetrosec get awards

FirstMetroSec) have been recognized by Hong Kong-based financial publication, Finance Asia, for their excellence in investment banking and navigating the financial markets. First Metro, the investment banking arm of the Metrobank Group, was awarded as the Philippines’ Best Investment Bank by FinanceAsia for the second straight year. It was also named the winner of the Best Debt Capital Markets category. Meanwhile, FirstMetroSec, the stock brokerage arm of the Metrobank Group, was given the Best Broker title, citing its posted growth in terms of revenues, client base and trading volume. Its delivery of real-time market and economic news and trading insights to customers was also underscored by Finance Asia for the stock brokerage’s recognition. / PR