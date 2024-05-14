Fish dealers cry for help amid ‘poor conditions’

A LACK of comfort rooms and inadequate water supply are only some of the challenges fish dealers face every day at the fish market, which straddles portions of Barangays Suba and Pasil in Cebu City.

These poor conditions prompted a group of fish dealers, Cebu Fish Dealers Association (CFDA), to write a letter to Cebu City Council, calling for the local government’s intervention.

City Council was made aware of the letter from CFDA by Councilor Nestor Archival during its regular session on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The letter was signed by CFDA president Abadita Maranga, and members Cynthia Rentuza, Jellen Osalla, Ronaldo Patalinghug, Anna Marie Padillo and Jalea Solivio. Pasil Barangay Captain Francisco de Gracia Jr. also affixed his signature to the letter.

CFDA, in its letter, reported the “glaring” absence of adequate toilet facilities, posing significant challenges to the health and comfort of association members and customers.

It also reported frequent disruptions in water and electricity supply, hampering fish dealers’ operations and affecting their livelihood.

The group further expressed its concern about the current waste management system, which it deemed “ineffective,” leading to unsightly littering and environmental degradation.

Public safety

It also mentioned the growing concern about public safety, particularly regarding unspecified incidents of crime and accidents within the vicinity of the fish market.

CFDA said traffic congestion in the market’s vicinity is worsening and the parking area is insufficient, thus causing inconvenience and frustration for both pedestrians and motorists.

“We respectfully and humbly request your office to look into these concerns and take prompt and decisive actions to address them,” CFDA said.

Archival called for an executive session to discuss the concerns further, which the Council approved.

Archival invited the CFDA, Cebu City Market Administration, representatives from the City administrator’s office, the Department of Engineering and Public Works, and Suba and Pasil barangay captains to an executive session scheduled for July 17 to find a solution to the concerns. / JJL