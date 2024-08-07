Fish dealers dismayed by piles of garbage in city market

IN THESE photos captured on Sunday, April 14, 2024, piles of garbage can be observed being dumped at the Cebu City Fish Market in Barangay Suba..
Fish dealers at the market expressed their dismay over this situation, saying they had already lodged complaints about it with the Cebu City Market Administrator.
"Kanang mga babaye, Sir diretso ra diri sa sawog mangihi! Unya ang mga lalaki adto didto sa may daplin sa dagat pasirit," said a fish vendor.
Fish dealers said that officials only inspect the area without taking any action to address the issue. (GPL)