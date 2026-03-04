Fish kill in Olango Island shows no signs of poisoning, officials say

FOLLOWING reports of a fish kill in Barangay Tingo, Olango Island in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, authorities confirmed that the affected fish showed no signs of cyanide or dynamite poisoning.

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Central Visayas (BFAR 7) conducted inspections and water quality assessments under the directive of Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King‑Chan on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

During the field investigation, BFAR 7 fish examiner Johann Tejada and Cenro fish examiner Orlando Leyson reported that the fish tested negative, showing no signs of damage to their internal organs or external bodies.

BFAR 7 also collected water samples to check for possible contamination.

Officials’ preliminary observations suggest a possible upwelling event in the waters off Tingo, a natural phenomenon that can push fish closer to shore and occasionally create large gatherings resembling fish kills. (DPC/PR)