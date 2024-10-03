Fisherman believed hit by lightning, found dead in his banca in Bogo City

A FISHERMAN believed to have been struck by lightning was discovered dead inside his banca at 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, in the waters off Barangay Gairan, Bogo City, northern Cebu.

At the time of writing, police are still identifying the victim.

The Bogo police received an alert about the incident at 1 a.m. on Thursday, October 3.

According to the initial investigation led by Bogo City Police Station Chief Lieutenant Colonel Allan Rosario, the victim was found by another fisherman, 50-year-old Lyndon Fernandez from Barangay Gairan, inside his boat with burn marks on his body.

Fernandez then towed the victim’s boat to the shore, and the city’s emergency rescue personnel brought him to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo, where the attending physician, Dr. Jerimae Samson, declared him dead on arrival.

Based on the examination conducted by the doctor, the victim died due to ventricular fibrillation secondary to a lightning strike. (DVG)