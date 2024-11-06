Fisherman captured for ‘illegal fishing’ in Bantayan

A FISHERMAN who allegedly used improvised dynamite while fishing in the seas off Hilutongan Island in Bantayan, Cebu, was apprehended by the Maritime police at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

The 42-year-old suspect, Giovannie Alojacin Villacampa, of Hilutongan Island, is now facing charges under Section 92 (Use of Explosives) of Republic Act 1065.

The Maritime Police, Philippine Coast Guard, and Bantayan Bantay Dagat were on a seaborne patrol under the command of Regional Maritime Unit 7 Chief Col.

Melvin Laguros when they spotted Villacampa searching underwater, raising suspicions of illicit fishing.

This prompted the authorities to approach him, but Villacampa fled on a pumpboat.

Villacampa was eventually arrested during a brief chase.

Seized from the suspect were two liquor bottles containing suspected gunpowder with blasting caps, a compressor for diving, and his pump boat.

The homemade dynamites were turned over to the Regional Forensic Unit 7 for laboratory testing. (DVG)