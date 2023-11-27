Fisherman dies after being trapped in fishing net in Tabogon town

A FISHERMAN lost his life while fishing off the coast of Barangay Muabot in Tabogon town, northern Cebu, after becoming trapped in his own fishing net.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Juvie Jugar Booc, a resident of the said place, who is of legal age, was named as the victim.

Prior to the incident, the victim reportedly tossed his net into the water and plunged to check it for fish, but he failed to swim back to the surface.

His live-in partner, who was with him, became concerned and sought assistance from her neighbors as a result.

But by the time the victim was found underneath the sea, it was already late.

The Tabogon police personnel headed by their chief, Captain Florencio Cabanlit, submitted the victim for an autopsy to determine if there was foul play in his death. (With TPT)