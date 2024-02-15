Fisherman drowns after being dragged by big fish in Boljoon town

A FISHERMAN drowned after allegedly being dragged by a more than 5-kilogram Grouper fish, locally known as Lapu-lapu, that was hit by his spear around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, in Barangay South Granada, Boljoon town, southern Cebu.

The 45-year-old victim, Gregorio Viñan, Jr., from Barangay Baclayan in the said municipality, was brought to the Oslob District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police Staff Sergeant Noel Pelone, investigator of the Boljoon Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the victim was spearfishing in the shallow part of the sea with his 33-year-old companion, Jeffrey Fajardo.

Pelone stated that Fajardo was taken aback by the fact that the victim's flashlight, which they used as a signal for communication, had stopped working.

As a result, Fajardo dove to the bottom to check and discovered the victim unconscious 40–50 meters below the surface.

He quickly extracted the victim and brought him to the shore, where he gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

He also requested help from the residents.

According to Pelone, the Lapu-Lapu fish rotates in the direction of the ocean's depths when struck.

The arrowhead, which had strings attached to its handle, got stuck in the fish.

It was said that the victim followed the fish as it turned away after being struck by the arrow, but he ran out of air, resulting in his drowning.

"Naabtan siya sa ilawom sa dagat naggakos sa isda nga wala nay kinabuhi," according to Pelone.

(He was found at the ocean’s bottom holding the fish. He was already dead).

It was learned that the victim frequently went to the area to go fishing.

The victim reportedly kept the smaller fish for his own consumption and sold the larger ones.

According to Pelone, this is the first drowning incidence recorded in the area.

He denied rumors that the victim's death was caused by a merman (okoy), saying he was unaware of any such creature existing in their area.

Meanwhile, the victim's family was convinced that there was no foul play and that the person died in an accident. (With TPT)