A fisherman was discovered dead inside his pumpboat that was drifting in the waters off Barangay Granada, in the southern Cebu town of Boljoon, around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The fatality was identified as Ali Medez, from Barangay Atabay, Alcoy town.

The fisherman from Barangay Granada who found him, Eric Mendez, dragged his pumpboat to the shore.

The police will perform an autopsy on the victim’s body to find out the cause of his death. (DVG, TPT)