Fisherman from Oslob town found dead in Dumaguete City

A fisherman from Barangay Lagunde, Oslob town, was discovered dead along the shore of Barangay Looc, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The victim was identified by his relatives as Jessie Lagunay, 49.

According to the victim’s neighbor, Judith Bentoma, Lagunay's family traveled to Dumaguete City after learning from a social media post about the finding of a body.

Bentoma said that on Tuesday at around 3 p.m., April 23, Lagunay went fishing.

But he did not return morning of the following day, so they searched for him.

The victim was nowhere to be found, though, and the rope that was fastened to his pumpboat broke.

Lagunay's pumpboat — which had already lost its outriggers — was discovered in the waters off Bacong town in Negros Oriental.

Bentoma stated that they believed Lagunay, who was resting in his pumpboat while waiting for his payaw to catch fish, was struck by a passing ship.

Payaw is a local term for fish aggregating device (FAD) that is used to attract fish.

The payaw attractant is tied to a light boat.

The victim, according to Bentoma, would sail every 3 p.m. to fish using the payaw method and return the next day to the shore, where she and her mother would wait for him to buy his fish catch.

Bentoma stated they just found out around 3 p.m. on Thursday through the social media post of Bernie Uzarraga David of Barangay Looc regarding the body found on the shore.

The post had a caption, "Bason naay naka-ila ani nga taga isla nidagsa sa Lo-oc Dumaguete (Perhaps someone from the island could identify him. He washed up in Looc Dumaguete)." (DVG, TPT)