Fisherman nabbed for illegal fuel sale

A FISHERMAN was arrested for allegedly selling diesel fuel at sea off Ubay Island in Tubigon, Bohol, at noon Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026.

Members of the Bohol Maritime Police and the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Bohol Police Provincial Office arrested the 61-year-old suspect during a buy-bust operation.

Police identified the suspect only as alias Jose, a fisherman and resident of Purok 1, Ubay Island, Tubigon.

Operatives seized 14 large containers of diesel fuel valued at a total of P14,000. They also confiscated a motorized banca allegedly used to transport the fuel.

Police said they began investigating after receiving information that Jose was allegedly selling fuel illegally.

Operatives later conducted the buy-bust operation and arrested Jose after he allegedly handed over diesel fuel to an undercover buyer.

Authorities are preparing a complaint against Jose for alleged violation of Batas Pambansa Bilang 33, as amended by Presidential Decree 1865.

The law penalizes certain prohibited acts involving petroleum and petroleum products.

Jose remained in the custody of the Bohol Police Provincial Office pending the filing of the complaint. / AYB