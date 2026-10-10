Fisherman's daughter places sixth in fisheries exam

AS JANNA Ejurango Taboada celebrates placing sixth in the October 2026 Fisheries Professionals Licensure Examination, she holds a photo of her late father, wishing he could have witnessed her milestone.

“Sayang pa, ikaw unta to ang magtudlo nako’g tahi og pokot pa (It’s sad, Pa. You were supposed to be the one to teach me how to mend fishing nets),” Taboada said, expressing her longing for her father, who she wished could have taught her the skill.

Taboada, 23, is the daughter of the late fisherman Jose Manalili Taboada of Barangay Malhiao, Badian, Cebu. Her father died in 2022, before he could see her and her siblings finish college.

She said her father also played a role in her becoming a scholar of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

“Kay tungod niya, nakasulod ko sa amoang scholar (Because of him, I was able to get into the scholarship program),” she said in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026.

Taboada earned a rating of 88.25 percent in the licensure examination, becoming the first topnotcher from the Fisheries Department of the Cebu Technological University-Moalboal Campus.

After her father’s death, Taboada said her eldest sister, who is a teacher, and their mother, who works as a barangay nutrition scholar, supported her and her two other siblings through college.

BFAR, through its Fisheries Scholarship Program (FSP), provides full college scholarships to qualified students pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Fisheries. The program includes grants for honor graduates, children of registered fisherfolk, and members of recognized Indigenous Cultural Communities or Indigenous Peoples. (CDF)