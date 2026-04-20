Fishers nabbed for illegal ‘hulbot-hulbot’

AUTHORITIES arrested two fishermen from Iloilo on Saturday afternoon, April 18, 2026, for engaging in illegal fishing activities in the waters off Poblacion, Madridejos town in northern Cebu.

The suspects were identified as boat captain Mark Joseph Regala, 40, and mechanic Jojen Juarez, 32, both residents of Barangay Tabogon, Carles, Iloilo. They were apprehended by a joint team composed of the Philippine Coast Guard, local police, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and Bantay Dagat.

The fishermen were intercepted at around 1:55 p.m. while allegedly using “hulbot-hulbot” (Danish seine), a destructive fishing method.

The operation resulted in the seizure of the fishing boat “JF Joshua,” valued at P1.5 million, along with various fishing gear and 100 kilograms of assorted fish worth an estimated P30,000.

Under Philippine law, “hulbot-hulbot” is strictly prohibited as it destroys coral reefs and marine habitats. The suspects are also facing charges for violating Madridejos Municipal Ordinance 014.

Cebu Police Provincial Director Col. Abubakar Mangelen Jr. commended the arresting units, noting that the operation highlights strong collaboration among government agencies in combating illegal fishing.

“We commend the Madridejos Municipal Police Station and our partner agencies for this successful operation. Illegal fishing poses a serious threat to our marine ecosystem and the livelihood of our fisherfolk. We will continue to support intensified efforts to protect our coastal resources and hold violators accountable,” Mangelen said.

The seized vessel and equipment are currently in the custody of BFAR as legal proceedings are being finalized. Police warned that they will continue to pursue violators of environmental laws across the province. / AYB