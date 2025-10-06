Fisk earns first PGA Tour triumph

STEVEN Fisk birdied his final three holes Sunday (Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, PH time) to shoot an eight-under 64 and capture his first PGA Tour title at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.

Fisk and South Africa’s Garrick Higgo pulled away from the field over the closing stretch at the Country Club of Jackson, trading birdies in a thrilling duel.

They were tied on the par-4 15th when Fisk missed a five-foot birdie putt on the drivable hole — his last misstep of the round. The 28-year-old American responded by sinking a 40-foot birdie putt on the 16th.

Higgo matched with a 12-foot birdie, his fourth in a row on the back nine, and playfully put a finger to his lips in response to a fan’s taunt.

On the par-3 17th, Fisk hit his wedge approach to three feet. Higgo nearly matched him with a shot to just outside three feet but missed his short birdie putt. Fisk converted to go one ahead.

The former Georgia Southern standout sealed the win on the par-4 18th by knocking his approach to four feet for one last birdie, finishing two shots clear of Higgo at 24-under 264.

“I came out today with an attitude that nothing was going to stop me,” Fisk said in his television interview. “I just felt like I’d be standing right here, right now, before the round started. I know I’m good enough. I thought I could do it.”

Fisk, a member of the 2019 U.S. Walker Cup team at Royal Liverpool, had been No. 135 in the FedEx Cup standings and in danger of losing his PGA Tour card. The victory gives him a two-year exemption through the 2027 season and lifts him safely inside the top 100. / FROM THE WIRES