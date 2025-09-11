Fistfight erupts on campus

A FISTFIGHT involving students erupted in the canteen of a public high school in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City, raising serious concerns over student violence and bullying within the campus.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan condemned the incident and urged parents to be more involved in guiding their children.

Chan, in a statement, said, “End violence and bullying in schools now!”

Babag Junior High School principal Fernel Geraldez said the fistfight that occurred on Monday, Sept. 8, during recess time involved three minors: one Grade 8 student and two Grade 10 students.

He said the incident was the first of its kind reported on school grounds. It resulted in one student sustaining injury on his nose and another receiving a blow to the ear.

“We will implement the laws. The school rules. If they are at fault, they will face the consequences,” said Geraldez in a mix of Cebuano and English, adding the rules are all found in the student handbook given upon enrollment.

Grade 8 adviser Clark Giovanni Guinoo reported that the issue originated from a bullying and physical assault incident last Aug. 29, involving a 14-year-old Grade 8 student allegedly hitting a 13-year-old peer in the head.

Guinoo said students claimed the victim had been the target of bullying since July, describing him as smaller in stature and frequently singled out by his peers.

Monday’s incident was believed to have been triggered by the prior conflict, with the victim’s cousin intervening to support him; while the two Grade 10 students were reportedly friends with the alleged 14-year-old bully.

School officials are now investigating both incidents and are considering potential sanctions for the students involved, including enrollment in the Alternative Learning System (ALS) for students 16 and older, transfer to another school, or open high school.

Prefect of Discipline designate Iluminado Ariola Jr. said the students involved will receive counseling before being transferred to another school or program.

School officials will also investigate whether the students involved are affiliated with any gang.

Meanwhile, Chan ordered Babag Barangay Captain Eulogio Manayon and the Department of Education to work closely with school officials. She also asked the local police to patrol the area.

Mactan

In a separate incident, another altercation took place in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday, Sept. 10, involving a Grade 7 student who was reportedly struck on the head with a bamboo stick after school hours.

Mactan National High School principal Rowena Sagarino confirmed that both the victim and the alleged suspect are students of the school.

As part of its response, the school initially provided P2,000 in cash assistance to the victim for his CT scan and arranged for him to continue his studies through a modular setup until he fully recovers.

Sagarino said the school’s registered guidance councilor, guidance designate and teachers are actively gathering information regarding

the suspect.

The reason for the attack remains unclear as of press time. / DPC