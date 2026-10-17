Fitterkarma brings ‘Patungo sa Kamatayan’ tour to Cebu

ALTERNATIVE rock band Fitterkarma is set to make its Cebu debut on Oct. 23, bringing its “Patungo sa Kamatayan” tour to Social Park Avenue at Mango Square, with Chicosci joining the lineup as special guest.

The show will feature songs from Fitterkarma’s latest record, kung tayo’y nasa isang horror na pelikula, tiyak ako ang una mong papatayin, released in September 2026. The band has gained ground in the local music scene in recent years with its distinct alternative sound. General admission tickets are available, subject to remaining slots.

Joining the two acts are Cebu-based bands Good Morning, Mother, Kalii Skrums and Shuffled, bringing together established names and local acts for a night of alternative rock. / JAT S