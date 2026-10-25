fitterkarma’s ‘Patungo sa Kamatayan’ tour makes its way to Cebu

The alternative rock band takes its horror-inspired music beyond Metro Manila, drawing from childhood memories, folklore and angsty influences.

Just in time for the Halloween season, fitterkarma brought its “Patungo sa Kamatayan” tour to Mango Square in Cebu City on October 23, 2026.

The show gave the band an opportunity to meet Cebuano listeners beyond its usual Metro Manila gigs.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day for a very long time. It’s exciting to finally face the Cebu crowd,” said Joao de Leon, the band’s vocalist and guitarist.

For the members, touring outside Metro Manila means meeting new people, experiencing different cultures and discovering a place through its food, including Cebu’s lechon.

Horror concept

Asked why the band gravitates toward horror, de Leon traced the aesthetic to artistic instinct and childhood memories.

“It came from an artistic instinct,” he said, explaining how stories the members encountered growing up may have found their way into their music.

Folklore and childhood stories eventually became part of the band’s creative language, giving its music a distinct atmosphere. But its interest in storytelling extends beyond songs.

“We’ve actually been doing film scoring since we were in college, so you can also see it in our videos and all. We hope to do more for films in the future,” said Sophia Miranda, the band’s bassist and backing vocalist.

Long titles, longer influences

The band’s dramatic sensibilities also extend to its song and album titles. Fitterkarma cited the influence of 1990s and 2000s bands, particularly Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance, known for their elaborate titles and emotionally charged music.

The Patungo sa Kamatayan tour takes its name from a lyric in “999,” the album’s opening track. According to de Leon, the phrase suited the band’s angsty sensibilities and offered a shorter alternative to the album’s lengthy title.

Despite its ominous sound, the tour name also carries a message of gratitude.

“Everlasting gratitude to everyone who continues to support us,” de Leon said. Reaching listeners outside Metro Manila has been one of the band’s most rewarding experiences.

“The Philippines is such a huge country, with so many people and so many dialects,” de Leon said, reflecting on how the band’s Tagalog songs have reached audiences in places such as Cebu.

“It’s a relief to know that our music is reaching people. It feels like a sign that we’ve made it,” he added.

The Cebu show also featured Filipino rock band Chicosci and Cebu-based acts Good Morning, Mother, Kalii Skrums and Shuffled, bringing artists from different parts of the local music scene together on one stage.

Fitterkarma’s four-member lineup consists of vocalist and guitarist Joao de Leon, bassist and backing vocalist Sophia “Soph” Miranda, drummer Sanders “Ders” Bayas and guitarist Mikee Mendoza, known as LORY. / JAT S