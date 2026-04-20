Fitzpatrick tops Scheffler for RBC Heritage crown

MATT Fitzpatrick outdueled world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in a tense playoff to win the RBC Heritage for the second time on Sunday (Monday, April 20, 2026, PH time), the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Fitzpatrick delivered the decisive shot on the par-4 18th at Harbour Town, striking a 4-iron from 204 yards that cleared the bunker and rolled to 13 feet. He calmly sank the birdie putt to secure the victory in front of a loud, pro-American crowd chanting for Scheffler.

“It was quite funny that the playoff was just going to keep playing on 18,” Fitzpatrick said, as quoted by the AP. “To do it how I did was special.”

The win echoed his 2023 triumph at the same event, when he also prevailed in a playoff against an American favorite, Jordan Spieth. This time, however, the closing hole played as the toughest on the course.

Scheffler forced the playoff with a late charge, birdieing two of the final four holes for a 67. He was aided by Fitzpatrick’s lone bogey of the day after a poor chip and missed par putt on the 18th in regulation, leaving both tied at 18-under 268.

The gallery, packed along the closing stretch, filled the air with chants of “U-S-A!” as both players returned to the 18th for the playoff.

Scheffler, however, faltered with his approach, leaving it 37 yards short, though he recovered with a strong pitch to eight feet. Fitzpatrick’s clutch birdie putt made that irrelevant.

Fitzpatrick, 31, showed little emotion after the win, acknowledging the crowd with a subtle gesture. He embraced the atmosphere despite the partisan support.

“I’m all for it. I love the people… You want golf to have an atmosphere,” he said. “There’s no better feeling than coming out on top against that.”

Scheffler settled for his second straight runner-up finish after also placing second at the Masters. Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, continued his strong form, earning his second victory in the past month following his win at the

Valspar Championship.

The Englishman now owns four PGA Tour titles and 13 worldwide victories, rising to a career-high No. 3 in the world rankings. / LBG