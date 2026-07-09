FIVB ends suspension of Russian volley teams

BRUSSELS – The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced Wednesday, July 8, 2026, that Russian athletes and technical officials will be allowed to return to the group, world and official competitions, following updated recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The decision follows a previous resolution by the FIVB Board of Administration to align its policies with recommendations issued by the IOC Executive Board.

FIVB said the move reflects its commitment to protecting “the fundamental right of athletes to access sport regardless of their nationality.”

It also said Russia’s national teams will be reinstated in the FIVB World Ranking with the same ranking points they held before being frozen following Russia’s suspension.

Decisions regarding the use of the Russian flag, anthem, national colors and other identifying symbols will be made at a later stage in consultation with the relevant international sports organizations, according to FIVB.

The governing body and the European Volleyball Confederation will determine the conditions to ensure athletes’ full participation.

The federation added that a dedicated anti-doping testing program for Russian athletes will be developed and implemented through the International Testing Agency, in line with IOC recommendations.

Ukraine on Tuesday criticized the IOC’s decision to lift its recommendations restricting Russian athletes, saying the move sends “a deeply concerning signal” to the international community.

The Russian Olympic Committee had been suspended since Oct. 12, 2023, after incorporating sports bodies from Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine. / PNA /Anadolu