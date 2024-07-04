FIVB looks forward to ‘exciting’ PH hosting of men’s world 2025

THE Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) is looking forward to the country’s first and solo hosting of the FIVB Men’s World Championship next year.

The world’s top 32 teams, including host Philippines, are competing in the men’s world championship scheduled Sept. 12 to 28, 2025.

The Philippines earlier staged the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Men’s Week 3 on June 18 to 23 at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, attracting more than 45,000 fans.

This week, the Alas Pilipinas will see action in the FIVB Volleyball Challenger Cup for Women at Ninoy Aquino Stadium inside the historic Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

“We’re down to 14 months and at the rate we’re going, we look forward to aiming for a well-hosted world championship in 2025,” Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Philippines’ love for volleyball was in full display during the VNL, setting the stage for the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025, the FIVB said in its official website.

It noted the “massive turnout of 45,886 fans eager to witness world-class volleyball, an exciting sign of what is to come for the upcoming FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025 in the country.”

“The event [VNL Men’s Week 3] was marked by excellent organization and hospitality, which allowed the action on the court to take center stage. As the tournament unfolded, fan excitement and engagement visibly grew,” the FIVB added in its website news.

The FIVB also noted that the attendance on the final day of competition peaked at 93.82 percent, with 12,497 tickets sold.

Meanwhile, Alas Pilipinas will be facing powerhouse neighbor Vietnam at 6:30 p.m. in the Volleyball Challenger Cup on July 5.

Brazilian coach Jorge de Brito, whose contract was extended for one year after the team’s historic bronze medal in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Challenge Cup last month, said the players must focus on “what they can bring and not who they are facing.”

“I think we know what we need to know about Vietnam. We know their players, we know how they play,” said De Brito.

“We shouldn’t be surprised with what they can do, what we should be concerned about is what we should do,” he added.

The Volleyball Challenger Cup will kick off on July 4 with Puerto Rico meeting Kenya at 3 p.m. and Belgium battling Sweden at 6:30 p.m. / PNA