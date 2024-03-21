FIVB picks Philippines as host of 2025 Men’s World Championships

LAUSANNE---Thirty-two countries, close to 500 athletes and officials, 16 days of high-intensity action and the Philippines is hosting the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship (MWCH) in 2025.

And the FIVB—Féderacion de International Volleyball—is proud and confident the Philippines would emerge as an excellent solo host of the world championship.

“Today, you will write history again! For the first time ever, the Philippines will host the prestigious FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship in 2025!” FIVB president Ari Graça said in awarding the hosting rights to the Philippines on March 21, at the FIVB castle fronting Lake Geneva.

“In an open bidding process, you have overcome many strong bidders to win this race,” Graça said. “And I am sure you will extend your warm hospitality to all 32 participating men’s teams and the many thousands of international fans who will come to your country in 2025. All of this would not be possible without the hard work of the National Federation and the strong support of the government.”

The FIVB MWCH is scheduled Sept. 12-28 2025, with the draw set on Sept. 12, 2024 this year in Manila.

Senator Pia Cayetano led a 14-member Philippine bid team captained by Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara and supported by Philippine Ambassador to Switzerland Bernard Faustino La Madrid Dy with Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco sending a message of full support to the hosting which the Philippines won over 31 other countries.

“I am ready to accept the responsibility and the privilege for the Philippines to host the Men’s World Championship in 2025,” Suzara said. “It shall definitely be a huge challenge, to mount the single-hosting model, to welcome 32 of the best teams in the world, , the highest-ranking officials of the sport and most avid fans of the sport from every corner of the globe.” / PR