FIVB Trophy Tour lands at SM Seaside City

SM SUPERMALLS brings the FIVB Men’s Volleyball Championship Trophy Tour to fans nationwide this August, making a stop at SM Seaside City Cebu for the Visayas leg.

Ever imagined a larger-than-life volleyball court inside your favorite mall? At SM, it’s happening! This August, SM Supermalls proudly hosts the 2025 FIVB Men’s World Volleyball Championship Trophy Tour, transforming its malls into vibrant hubs of world-class volleyball action all month long.

Joining the global celebration of the sport, the SM Group rallies behind the volleyball fever sweeping the world, bringing the energy and excitement of the biggest volleyball stage closer to Filipino fans in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The Philippines is set to welcome 32 nations for the historic 2025 FIVB Men’s Volleyball Championship, to be held at the iconic SM Mall of Asia Arena on Sept. 12-28.

As part of the nationwide celebration, the Trophy Tour kicked off at SM Mall of Asia, and Cebuanos got their share of championship excitement as the Trophy Tour made its Visayas stop at SM Seaside City Cebu on Aug. 16, drawing crowds of volleyball fans who came together to celebrate the sport.

Adding to the thrill, Eya Laure, member of the Philippines Women’s National Volleyball Team, joined the festivities, delighted fans with her presence, and showed support for the sport she continues to inspire.

The excitement carried on as Filipino singer-songwriter Karencitta lit up the stage with a live performance of “Electrify,” the official anthem of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship. The tour then made its way to SM City Laoag on Aug. 23 before culminating in a grand finale at SM CDO Downtown on Aug. 31.

This nationwide initiative reflects SM’s commitment to making landmark global events accessible to more Filipinos. As volleyball continues to unite fans across the country, SM is proud to help fuel the passion and inspire the next generation of athletes.

More than just a host, SM plays a key role in engaging communities — giving fans a front-row experience of championship energy while showing solid support for Filipino athletes on the world stage.

Fans can already secure tickets to the opening match between Alas Pilipinas and Tunisia, happening Sept. 12 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. The event will also feature a special performance by K-pop sensation BOYNEXTDOOR.

As SM Supermalls celebrates its 40th anniversary, this milestone year also becomes a tribute to Filipino pride, resilience, and sportsmanship.

From the world-class SM Mall of Asia Arena to its malls across the nation, SM continues to be the place “Where Fans and Champions Meet.”

Be part of history. Get your tickets now at smtickets.com/events/view/14244 and show your support for Alas Pilipinas and the 2025 Men’s Volleyball World Championship. / PR