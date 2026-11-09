Five Cebu legends that refuse to die

A particular kind of magic settles over Cebu when the sun disappears behind the hills. The city softens. Mango Ave. glows and somewhere beyond the neon and noise, older stories begin to stir.

For many Cebuanos, these are not just spooky tales. They are childhood memories: candlelit brownouts, whispered warnings from the elderly and that instinctive pause to say “tabi” when you pass a balete tree after dark.

Cebu’s urban legends live in the spaces between history and imagination — and most of them still give us the creeps.

The ghost who guards the stage