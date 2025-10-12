Five chefs from PH recognized as world’s finest at ‘Best Chef Awards’

In Milan’s grand gathering of the world’s finest chefs, five culinary visionaries from the Philippines carved their mark at “The Best Chef Awards 2025,” held on Oct. 2, 2025. The prestigious event, celebrating creativity and passion on the plate, honored 783 chefs from 69 countries.

New kind of recognition

Unlike the rigid hierarchies of traditional rankings, “The Best Chef Awards” uses a “Knife System,” a more fluid and inclusive measure of excellence. Three knives symbolize “The Best” (126 awardees) two mark “World-Class” (236) and one honors “Excellent” (421).

This year’s winners were chosen through nearly a thousand votes cast by chefs, journalists and culinary insiders in a digital, transparent process:

Leading the Philippine contingent was Jordy Navarra, the force behind Toyo Eatery in Makati. Retaining his two-knife distinction, Navarra continues to elevate the soul of Filipino cuisine.

Joining him with two knives was Chele Gonzalez of Gallery by Chele in Taguig. The Spanish-born chef fuses local ingredients and global perspectives in dishes that push culinary boundaries while celebrating place and people.

Meanwhile, Aaron Isip of Kasa Palma, Bruce Ricketts of iai and John Kevin Navoa of Hapag each earned a one-knife distinction.

Podium finish

At the very top, Denmark’s Rasmus Munk of Alchemist once again claimed the global spotlight, merging art and storytelling into a dining experience that defies convention. Slovenia’s Ana Roš of Hiša Franko (second) and the UAE’s Himanshu Saini of Trèsind Studio rounded out the top three. S