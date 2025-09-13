Five films that speak to power, justice and survival

Lately, the news cycle feels overwhelming, with stories of conflict and inequality unfolding across the globe. While it’s easy to feel disheartened, these moments also spark conversations about power and justice.
Films have long reflected these themes to give us a lens to understand how societies respond when people are pushed to the margins. Here are five movies that go beyond entertainment and offer thought-provoking takes on governance and the strength found in collective action:
“The Hunger Games” (2012)
At its core, “The Hunger Games” is about power and survival. The Capitol and its 13 districts lay bare the realities of inequality and control, showing how far governments will go to maintain dominance and how far people will go to reclaim freedom. Adapted from Suzanne Collins’ bestselling novel, the story critiques violence, spectacle and the costs of rebellion. The success of this first film eventually led to three sequels and a recent prequel (“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” 2023).
“V for Vendetta” (2005)
The iconic Guy Fawkes mask is a reminder of what happens when oppressive regimes take hold with anti-human agendas. Set in a dystopian Britain ruled by fear, the film follows V, a masked vigilante who sparks a movement. At its heart lies his famous declaration: “People should not be afraid of their governments. Governments should be afraid of their people.”
“Snowpiercer” (2013)
In Bong Joon-ho’s “Snowpiercer,” class struggle plays out on a literal train circling a frozen, post-apocalyptic Earth. Those at the front live in excess, while the poor are crammed into the back with barely enough to survive. The train itself becomes a powerful metaphor for capitalism, privilege and inequality, with every compartment exposing a new layer of societal divide.
“Les Misérables” (2012)
Victor Hugo’s classic, whether seen on stage or on screen, continues to resonate because it’s probably one of the films/books we were asked to dissect in English class during high school. At one level, it’s a sweeping tale of love that gives the characters reason to endure. At another, it’s a reminder of how injustice and poverty push people to the brink to fuel revolution and the hunger for change. What makes “Les Misérables” timeless is its insistence that even in the harshest conditions, compassion and hope can survive.
“The Platform” (2019)
This Netflix thriller is a chilling allegory of poverty and inequality. Set in a vertical prison where food is delivered floor by floor, it forces viewers to confront uncomfortable truths about greed, survival and humanity’s unwillingness, or inability, to share resources fairly. It’s a sharp reminder of how systems can pit people against one another in the fight for survival.