Five seasons in, ‘Kuan On One’ continues to champion Bisaya stories

A fresh season of heartfelt conversations and unfiltered celebrity stories is set to premiere as “Kuan On One” returns for its fifth season on June 9, 2026, on iWantTFC and YouTube.

Hosted by Melai Cantiveros, the Bisaya talk show kicks off its latest season with actress Ellen Adarna as its first guest. Known for its relaxed and conversational format, the program continues to offer viewers firsthand accounts from its guests, featuring stories and revelations rarely discussed in mainstream entertainment programs.

Cantiveros said audiences can expect more “real talk” discussions rather than speculation, with guests sharing their experiences directly and openly. She added that many stories featured on the show are exclusive to “Kuan On One” and are not commonly heard on national showbiz programs.

The host also highlighted the show’s contribution to promoting the Cebuano language and Bisaya culture. According to her, many viewers from Luzon and other parts of the country have embraced the program despite language differences, often relying on subtitles while developing an interest in learning Cebuano.

Cantiveros believes the show’s growing audience and the support of Bisaya viewers, including overseas subscribers, helped sustain the program through five seasons. She noted that audiences have become more accustomed to reading subtitles, similar to their experience watching Korean dramas.

As she enters another season, Cantiveros said she continues to improve her hosting by listening to audience feedback and reading viewers’ comments online.

Among the personalities she hopes to interview in future episodes are Annabelle Rama, Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao, Jinkee’s sister Janet Jamora, Manny’s mother Dionisia Pacquiao, Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez and Leyte Fourth District Representative Richard Gomez.

“There is pressure, but you should pair pressure with prayer,” Cantiveros said. “Pressure will always be there, but prayer helps you face it.”

She also shared a message about self-growth and avoiding unhealthy comparisons.

“Stop treating everything as a competition. God created each of us differently. If you see everything as a competition, you will not grow and you will not sleep peacefully,” she said. S

Andrie Cartilla / CNU Intern