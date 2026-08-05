'Fix problems first'

CEBU City Councilor Joel Garganera said the City Government should first resolve problems with garbage, flooding, water supply and electricity before pursuing artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced manufacturing opportunities.

Garganera made the remarks after Mayor Nestor Archival said Cebu City is preparing its workforce for AI-driven industries. The councilor linked the initiative to opportunities under the US-led Pax Silica project, saying the City was “putting the cart before the horse.”

Hours after Garganera’s statement, Archival said in a Facebook post that his Aug. 3 press conference was about preparing Cebuanos for AI and emerging technologies and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the Pax Silica project.

Resource concerns

Garganera said AI and semiconductor investments require reliable water and power, which he believes the city cannot yet provide.

“Tutoki sa atong basura ug baha (Focus first on our garbage and flooding woes), Mayor,” he said.

He cited recurring water shortages, high utility rates and repeated yellow and red alerts in the Visayas power grid as evidence that Cebu City is not ready for resource-intensive industries.

“We are still in a garbage crisis. How can we even handle the disposal requirements these facilities may generate?” said Garganera, chairman of the environment committee.

Environmental priorities

Garganera said the City Government should prioritize flood control, waste management, watershed rehabilitation and enforcement of environmental laws before pursuing major investments.

He also noted that the City Council has yet to receive an update on the proposed moratorium on upland development, which it endorsed in December 2025 because of concerns over watershed degradation and flooding.

“At the same time, we are now seeing the City express interest in participating in the Pax Silica initiative. This raises an important question of priorities,” he said.

“Economic growth should never come at the expense of environmental sustainability and public welfare,” he said.

Mayor’s clarification

In his Facebook post, Archival said he had “not made any official declaration supporting or endorsing” the Pax Silica project.

He said his administration’s focus is on AI education, digital skills development and innovation to prepare Cebuanos for future jobs, adding that support for AI readiness “should not be interpreted as an official endorsement of the Pax Silica project.”

Archival said any major investment affecting Cebu City would be evaluated objectively, in accordance with the law, with public consultation and due consideration for environmental protection and public welfare.

He also urged the public to read his statements in full context and not rely solely on headlines or interpretations.

AI preparations

During his Aug. 3 press conference, Archival said the City has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Science and Technology for AI and smart city initiatives.

About 30 returning overseas Filipino workers from Dubai have enrolled in AI training through a training provider accredited by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority with City Government assistance, while City Hall employees are also being encouraged to undergo AI training.

“We understand that AI is the future,” Archival said.

Pax Silica is a US-led coalition focused on semiconductors, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and related industries. According to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, the initiative has expanded to more than 30 participating countries. The first AI and advanced manufacturing hub is planned in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. / CAV