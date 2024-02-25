Flag carrier PAL hailed as most punctual airline in Aspac for Jan. '24'

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) clinched the top spot as Asia-Pacific’s most punctual airline, registering an on-time performance (OTP) of 86.85 percent in January 2024. PAL moved up to the first ranking in January, one month after securing the second most punctual Asia-Pacific airline rank in December 2023.

This was disclosed by Cirium, a London-based aviation industry source for data analytics, in its recently published Cirium On-Time Performance Report. Airlines from Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and Thailand earned the second to fifth place slots in the Cirium top five list for January.

Carriers from New Zealand, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Japan rounded out the full top 10. PAL consistently ranked among the top 10 most punctual airlines in the Asia-Pacific region in the last five months of 2023, ahead of most carriers in Southeast Asia, China and Australia.

In September and November last year, PAL registered third with 84 percent and 83 percent in on-time arrival performance, respectively. In October 2023, PAL ranked fourth with 82.7 percent on-time flights; and in August, PAL ranked seventh with an OTP of 75.4 percent.