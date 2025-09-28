Flag unveils 50th anniversary book

A DEFINITIVE account of how principled and courageous lawyers fought the dictatorship and human rights abuses was launched by the Free Legal Assistance Group (Flag), the nation’s oldest network of human rights lawyers.

The book, Frontliners for Human Rights: FLAG of the People @50, was launched at the University of Cebu Main (Jones building) Auditorium on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in time for Flag’s 51st founding anniversary.

The commemorative book details critical legal battles fought by Flag, including those handled by pioneer Central Visayas lawyers and martial law survivors Atty. Democrito Barcenas and Judge Meinrado Paredes, who shared their experiences during the launch.

The 1983 Cebu Institute of Technology case, for example, involved Flag defending students who were indefinitely suspended without a proper hearing after protesting for the right to form independent campus organizations.

Barcenas and Paredes argued that the school denied the students their constitutional right to due process — the right to be heard before punishment.

Lived experiences

Flag member Ian Manticajon said the book highlights how the organization showed in the past 50 years that lawyers can help change the social structures causing injustice and inequality.

“Through the lived experiences of these frontliners, the book shares real lessons on lawyering for the silenced, tortured, abducted, or unjustly detained,” said Manticajon in an interview on Sunday, Sept. 28.

Flag Cebu president and Central Visayas regional coordinator Jay Pujanes called the book launch a momentous occasion, noting that the book chronicles the many landmark cases Flag has handled over the years.

“There are other human rights organizations but Flag is the largest human rights organization composed of lawyers who, in its history, have been consistent in advancing, promoting and defending human rights,” Pujanes said after the book launching.

Foundation

Flag was founded in 1974 by Jose Diokno, Lorenzo Tañada, Joker Arroyo, Alejandro Lichauco and Luis Mauricio.

Pujanes said the organization was created to defend the human rights of people during martial law.

Kristian Lora, a member of the National Union for Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) Cebu, said the book answers how Flag lawyers handled controversial cases during the martial law period under the Marcos Sr. regime.

Since its founding in 1974, Flag has handled more than 9,000 cases and assisted nearly 10,000 clients nationwide.

The book was launched across Flag chapters nationwide from Sept. 21 to 27. Copies of the book are available in Cebu for P500 each. About 300 copies are currently in stock and can be acquired by contacting Pujanes. / CDF