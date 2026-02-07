Flash floods hit Southern Cebu: Farmers lose livelihoods as rain batters 'Vegetable Basket'

WHILE Cebu City’s streets stayed mostly dry and safe during the latest storm, agricultural towns in the south are now facing a difficult recovery. Heavy rains from the remnants of a tropical storm triggered flash floods that destroyed crops and flooded homes in the province's mountain villages.

A tale of two cities

Tropical storm Basyang (international name Penha) weakened into a low-pressure area early Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. While the Visayas was spared from dangerous winds, the storm system collided with a "shear line," dumping heavy rain across the region. The impact showed a major divide in safety. In Cebu City, there were no casualties and very little trouble. However, in the mountain barangays of Dalaguete, sudden floods wiped out the main source of income for many families.

Survival in the "Vegetable Basket"

Dalaguete is known as the "Vegetable Basket of Cebu" because it provides most of the province's fresh produce. On Friday, Feb. 6, that supply was put at risk when water levels rose rapidly in Barangay Mantalongon. Romolo Jabagat, a 67-year-old farmer, described how a routine afternoon turned into a disaster in just over an hour. “Yesterday, the rain started at two in the afternoon. It was just light at first. At three, the water started to rise up. And then at 3:30 our bridge was caught by the flood,” Jabagat said.

Rescues and lost crops

As the water rushed into homes, police had to step in to rescue Jabagat’s family. “When the water entered our house, our things floated. The police rescued us. Many of our things were caught by the flood,” he added. The personal loss was made worse by the destruction of his farm. Jabagat reported that his entire crop of gabi (taro) and spring onions was completely destroyed. “None of our crops were left because the water got up there,” he said.

Urban preparation vs. rural struggle

The difference in how the storm felt depended on where you lived. In Cebu City, Mayor Nestor Archival put disaster teams on standby early. Because the city stayed secure, they were even able to send a 14-man team to help the southern town of Argao. In contrast, rural areas like Mantalongon are more vulnerable. While large buildings survived, the local farming economy was hit hard. Barangay Captain Josephine Nepomuceno confirmed that many residents had to stay in local schools for safety.

What happens next?

The focus has now shifted to helping farmers recover their money. Local officials are currently checking the fields to see exactly how much was lost. Nepomuceno mentioned that farmers who are members of official associations and registered their crops might be able to get some financial help. “Members of the farmers’ association who registered their crops may seek claims for the damages. It may not be huge, but it will at least serve as little help for them,” she said. The weather remains a concern as the low-pressure area moves toward the western part of the Philippines. Experts warn that rain may still fall in Palawan and parts of Mindanao, meaning residents in flood-prone areas must stay alert. / CAV, PNA WITH JEAN LLANETA AND JASTEN ARROGANTE, BiPSU INTERNS