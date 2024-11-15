Flashback: Guinness World Records won in Cebu

Cebu set a world record on Jan. 22, 2012, with the largest board game tournament, which saw 43,157 participants engaging in chess. Organized by the Cebu City Sports Commission, the event’s journey began on July 13, 2011, when 750 school teachers were first trained in chess fundamentals. These teachers then passed on their skills to students, sparking a series of tournaments in classrooms from October to December 2011. Each school’s top 32 players advanced to the grand finals at the Cebu Chess Festival, where 3,200 finalists competed at the Cebu City Sports Center on Jan. 21-22, 2012. Allan Pason ultimately claimed victory.