Flashback: Guinness World Records won in Cebu

In celebration of Guinness World Records Day (Nov. 16), SunStar Lifestyle tallies some of the world records achieved here in Cebu.
Largest display of origami sharks
To celebrate its anniversary, lyf Cebu City set a record on Aug. 29, 2024, with an elaborate display of 12,749 hand-folded origami thresher sharks, assembled by lyf’s staff, local community members and guests over 12 weeks. This captivating display, created to resemble an ocean full of sharks, was inspired by Cebu’s unique biodiversity and aims to raise awareness for the endangered pelagic thresher sharks in nearby waters.
Largest rondalla ensemble
On June 28, 2024, the “Let’s Play Schools” program by the Department of Education (DepEd) 7 set the Guinness World Record for the largest rondalla ensemble. A total of 554 musicians from cities and towns across the region, including Bohol Province, Mandaue, Tagbilaran and Talisay, performed together at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex. Led by musical conductor Anthony Consejo, their performance lasted 11 minutes, far exceeding the minimum requirement of 250 players.
Largest board game tournament
Cebu set a world record on Jan. 22, 2012, with the largest board game tournament, which saw 43,157 participants engaging in chess. Organized by the Cebu City Sports Commission, the event’s journey began on July 13, 2011, when 750 school teachers were first trained in chess fundamentals. These teachers then passed on their skills to students, sparking a series of tournaments in classrooms from October to December 2011. Each school’s top 32 players advanced to the grand finals at the Cebu Chess Festival, where 3,200 finalists competed at the Cebu City Sports Center on Jan. 21-22, 2012. Allan Pason ultimately claimed victory.