FLI breaks ground on Sanremo’s Building 8

FILINVEST Land Inc. (FLI) has commenced the development of Sanremo’s Building 8 within City di Mare at South Road Properties (SRP), further expanding its portfolio in the residential sector.

John Paul Escario, FLI’s assistant vice president and area head for Cebu, said they expect Sanremo’s Building 8 to generate at least P1 billion from the sale of residential units.

Sanremo’s Building 8 is the latest addition to the 3.48-hectare residential development, designed with digital natives in mind.

This new project promises to meet the high-tech expectations of millennials and Generation Z, with a focus on smart home features and eco-friendly design elements.

“We’ve carefully considered the lifestyle priorities of today’s buyers,” said Escario. “The goal is to offer a home that seamlessly integrates technology and sustainability while providing spaces that can adapt to the changing needs of young professionals and families alike.”

Sanremo’s Building 8 offers flexible floor plans, featuring 203 residential units ranging from 22-square-meter (sqm) studios, 27.27-sqm one-bedroom units, and 31.73-sqm two-bedroom units. Each unit is secured with digital locksets.

The building will also feature a roof deck garden and a retail strip on the ground floor.

“We are not just raising another condo building; we are laying down the foundation for fulfilling more dreams in City di Mare and the dynamic city of Cebu,” Escario said during the groundbreaking program on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

Filinvest began developing Sanremo Oasis in 2010, a residential community known for its resort-inspired amenities. / KOC