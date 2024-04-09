FLI donates furniture to Viscom intel office

THE Visayas Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Barangay Apas, Cebu City recently received a truckload of furniture from Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) for its intelligence office.

John Paul Escario, FLI assistant vice president and area general manager for Cebu, executed the deed and handed over the donation of the furniture once used for the company’s model house at Corona del Mar in Talisay City.

Maj. Natalie Kris Añasco, as production branch chief, witnessed the execution of the deed. She then received the furniture given through FLI’s Pusong Filinvest, and brought these to the Viscom headquarters at Camp Lapulapu in Apas.

Senior project manager Carl Mondala also witnessed the handover with senior security manager Paul Bernard Dignadice, Jessie Dacanay and human resources assistant Julie Ruby Villacarlos.

The furniture included two printed sofas, a long wooden table, a wooden table with two side drawers, another wooden table with a drawer on top, two wood bed frames, a pair of big wall mirrors, three sets of chandeliers, table and a shoe rack.

FLI previously provided the Philippine Army’s 53rd Engineer Brigade, nicknamed the “Visayas Builders,” also based at Camp Lapulapu, two truckloads of essential pieces of furniture and equipment for its newly built facility.