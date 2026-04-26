FLI sticks to growth plan, posts robust 2025 profit

FILINVEST Land Inc. (FLI), the property arm of the Gotianun family’s Filinvest Development Corp., said it is sticking to its growth strategy, backed by a strong balance sheet and focus on steady, disciplined expansion.

In 2025, the firm posted solid results, with revenues rising six percent to P25.90 billion and net income up four percent to P4.81 billion despite high interest rates.

Its residential business remained the main driver, earning P16.27 billion, with strong performance in Davao, Zamboanga and General Santos, while Il Corso in Cebu stood out in retail for drawing in more visitors.

Because of this performance, FLI approved a cash dividend of P0.05 per share, the same as last year. / CSL