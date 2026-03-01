Flights at MCIA canceled amid Middle East airspace restrictions

Authorities added that the cancellations are expected to impact flight arrivals and departures at MCIA, as well as overall passenger traffic.

The precautionary airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East stemmed from escalating military tensions and recent strikes involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which have led several countries, including Iran, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, and others, to close or restrict their airspace to civilian flights for safety reasons.

In a separate advisory on Saturday, February 28, MCIA urged travelers to check their flight status, reconfirm bookings, and update contact details for real-time information before heading to the airport as some flights may experience delays, rerouting, or cancellations.

MCIA said Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended check-in for affected flights until further notice, while other carriers may also experience operational changes.

“MCIA continues to coordinate closely with affected airlines and aviation authorities to ensure safe and orderly operations. Further updates will be issued as necessary,” said MCIA. (DPC)