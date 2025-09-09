Flights to Bantayan to resume after 4-month suspension

CHARTERED flights between Cebu and Bantayan islands have resumed after a four-month suspension.

King Aces Travel and Tours Service Inc. (Kattsi), which operates the route, announced the resumption on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

The company posted the announcement on its Facebook page, stating that seat reservations would open the following day, Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 9 a.m.

The service, which was suspended last May 3, reduces travel time to Bantayan to about 45 minutes, a significant decrease from the four-to-five-hour journey by land and sea.

The suspension of the flight service, which began on Aug. 28, 2024, was described by Kattsi as an “operational pause.”

The company did not provide details about its schedules and flight prices to the island.

Bantayan Island has three municipalities. These are Santa Fe, Madridejos and Bantayan. / CDF