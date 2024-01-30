‘Flip Your Biz’ to create safe, supportive space for women entrepreneurs

THE Great Women Collective, in partnership with HoliCOW PH, is set to convene women entrepreneurs and industry luminaries in Cebu City to share best practices and discuss gender, business and socio-economic issues.

Dubbed “Flip Your Biz,” some 35 women representatives already engaged in Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (Gedsi) efforts will gather on Feb. 1, 2024 at Asmara Urban Village in Cebu City.

The program is crafted to engage all the participants, hosting one-on-one mentorship opportunities, speakerships, roundtable discussions and an open forum.

Gedsi refers to the principles and practices aimed at promoting gender equality, embracing diversity, and fostering social inclusion in various aspects of society, including workplaces, communities and organizations.

With a focus on networking and interactive learning, organizers said “Flip Your Biz” opens a judgment-free zone and a new ground for women to practice peer-to-peer empowerment within their home community.

“’Flip Your Biz’ aims to not only empower individual women but also to cultivate a supportive community that champions collective growth and success. The first Great Women workshop in Cebu aims to network and provide a tangible and supportive presence to women entrepreneurs and decision-makers,” said Kae Batiquin of HoliCOW Gallery, Great Women’s official partner in Cebu.

Central to the event is the International Labor Organization’s Gender Inclusive Service Provision Guide, a crucial tool for developing inclusive business strategies.

This guide will underpin discussions, providing attendees with insights into today’s ethical and equitable business practices, the organizers said.