Flood checks set for 65 developers

THE Cebu City Government will inspect the flood-mitigation facilities of 65 property developers in the city’s south mountain barangays on Aug. 27, 2026, to verify whether required flood-control measures have actually been constructed.

How mountain developments affect city drainage

The move follows severe flooding across several areas of Cebu City after heavy rains, which prompted local authorities to investigate how hillside urban growth impacts natural water flow. When large portions of mountain land are paved or developed, the soil loses its natural ability to absorb rainwater. This unabsorbed water becomes surface runoff, cascading down the slopes into low-lying residential communities.

To counter this excess runoff, developers are required to construct flood-mitigation measures such as detention ponds — holding structures built to temporarily trap stormwater and release it slowly, reducing downstream pressure on urban drainage systems.

Verifying detention ponds on the ground

The Office of the Mayor set a deadline on Monday, Aug. 17, for all 65 developers in the South District to submit their detention pond blueprints and flood-control plans. Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff to Mayor Nestor Archival, noted during an Aug. 17 press conference that a majority of the developers submitted their documents on time, with the City expecting the remaining filings by the end of the day.

“We’re waiting to see if all 65 developers in the South District will be able to submit what was requested,” Siasar said.

City officials will meet with the developers next week before conducting the field inspections on Aug. 27. Inspectors will cross-examine the submitted plans against the actual developments to determine if the reported number of detention ponds match what was built on the ground, and whether the properties conform to their original development proposals.

Ensuring legal backing before enforcement

Should inspectors discover missing facilities or discrepancies between submitted plans and physical sites, the City Government will not impose immediate sanctions. Instead, potential violations will be referred to the Cebu City Legal Office for evaluation against developer contracts and original commitments.

“If they don’t match during the inspection, especially the details on the number of detention ponds, we will refer it to the legal team,” Siasar said.

City officials emphasized that following proper legal procedure is necessary to ensure any regulatory action taken against non-compliant developers remains solid.

“As far as the mayor’s intention is concerned, we are strict in our implementation. The only issue is that we have a process to follow. Before the mayor embarks on something, he has it go through the City Legal Office so we won’t be caught off guard,” Siasar said.

Broader efforts to manage floodwaters

Auditing hillside developments is one component of a broader citywide campaign to handle recurring flooding. Cebu City is also working to acquire a one-hectare property in the Tisa-Labangon area to serve as a floodwater reservoir, while continuing ongoing declogging and desilting operations in existing waterways. Long-term strategy involves re-evaluating the City’s drainage infrastructure and its 2017 Drainage Master Plan.

Mayor Archival is scheduled to present the complete findings of the 65-developer investigation to the public on the final day of August. / CAV