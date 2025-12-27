Flood control prioritizes marcos anti-graft drive

AS 2025 DRAWS to a close, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. placed flood control at the forefront of his administration’s anti-corruption efforts, as he continued to push for transparency and accountability.

Marcos devoted significant time to inspect areas with substandard or non-existent flood control projects this year, as he monitored investigations into the flood control mess to ensure that personalities involved are held accountable.

A major policy decision saw the halt of new flood control allocations in the proposed 2026 national budget, with Marcos directing the full utilization of the available P350 billion from the 2025 budget before approving new appropriations.

The decision followed the discovery that the budget for some flood control projects funded in 2025 remained unspent; while many others were either delayed or incomplete.

To complement this move, Marcos announced in September that funds originally intended for next year’s flood control projects would be realigned to priority sectors like education, health, agriculture, housing and social services, guided by a government issued “spending menu” to ensure prudent use of public resources.

Strict monitoring

Marcos stressed that all ongoing flood control projects must comply with engineering and safety standards. He ordered strict monitoring of design and implementation, and directed contractors to correct defective or standard outputs at their own expense.

In response to mounting concerns over the integrity of past flood control projects, Marcos initiated measures to strengthen transparency and oversight.

Marcos directed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to conduct a comprehensive review of recent flood control works and publish a list of projects for public scrutiny, following reports of substandard and alleged ghost projects uncovered during audits.

Marcos disclosed on Aug. 11 the results of an initial government review showing that P100 billion, or 20 percent of the total P545.64 billion flood control spending since mid-2022, were awarded to just 15 contractors, raising concerns over concentration of contracts and potential irregularities.

To sustain investigative momentum, Marcos issued Executive Order 94 on Sept. 11, creating the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), an independent body mandated to probe anomalies in flood control and other infrastructure projects and recommend legal action against those found culpable.

Independent Commission for Infrastructure

As of November 2025, the ICI focused its review on 80 flood control projects tied to flagged contractors, coordinating with law enforcement agencies to gather evidence for possible legal action.

Government data showed around 5,700 ongoing flood management projects and nearly 9,856 completed works since mid-2022, covering both minor and major river basin initiatives nationwide.

To promote transparency and citizen participation, Marcos strengthened public reporting mechanisms by launching the “Sumbong sa Pangulo” website on Aug. 11 and the DPWH transparency portal.

Through government’s centralized complaints platform, citizens were encouraged to report suspected anomalies.

The hotline and online system became a key channel for reports on ghost projects, substandard construction and delayed flood control works, with submissions forwarded to concerned agencies for validation and possible investigation.

In November, the DPWH launched its expanded transparency portal, publishing more detailed information on flood control projects nationwide.

The portal includes project locations, budgets, contractors, implementation status and completion timelines, allowing the public, media and watchdog groups to monitor government spending.

Marcos said transparency and citizen participation are vital to restoring public trust, as scrutiny from the public helps ensure projects are “built properly, completed on time and paid for honestly.”

Arrests, criminal charges

The intensified review of flood control projects in 2025 led to the filing of criminal cases and the arrest of several individuals, including controversial contractor Sarah Discaya, marking a significant development in the Marcos administration’s anti-corruption campaign.

Cases were filed before the Sandiganbayan and the Office of the Ombudsman against former lawmakers, DPWH officials and private contractors.

The charges include violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, malversation of public funds, falsification of documents and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

In the latter part of the year, arrest warrants were issued against several respondents, leading to arrests and voluntary surrender by a number of accused individuals, including Discaya.

Malacañang said the arrests demonstrate that the flood control investigation has moved from administrative review to criminal accountability, stressing that no individual is exempt from scrutiny regardless of position or influence.

“There will surely be more thrown behind bars in the New Year,” Presidential Communications Office Acting Secretary Dave Gomez said in a statement on Saturday, Dec. 27, noting the speedy arrest of the accused since the flood control probe was conducted.

More cases remain under evaluation, with additional complaints expected as investigations continue into hundreds of flood control projects nationwide.

As the year ends, Malacañang reaffirmed that flood control would remain a priority in 2026 — pursued with integrity, fiscal prudence and a renewed commitment to protect public trust. / PNA