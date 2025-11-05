Flood control projects failed to prevent Cebu flooding

He added that there needs to be a complete rethinking and replanning of flood mitigation not only in Talisay but across the entire Cebu province.

Dizon noted that, according to Talisay City Mayor Gerald Samsam Gullas, there is no flood control infrastructure in the upstream areas, specifically along the Mananga River, which is supposed to regulate water flow.

“Now, our job — together with the mayor and the DPWH team — is to start planning the proper infrastructure that will truly mitigate flooding here in Cebu,” Dizon said.

“And clearly, this is not what we are seeing right now,” he added.

Dizon also said he will coordinate with other agencies, including the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, as well as hydrology experts, to plan the right flood control infrastructure. (CDF)