Flood-exposed students monitored

MORE than 700 students of Mactan Benito Ebuen Air Base Elementary School in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, have been exposed to floodwaters following the heavy downpour that lasted for around three hours on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.

Mactan Benito Ebuen Air Base Elementary School principal Jerry Jimenez in a phone interview on Tuesday, Dec. 2, confirmed that at least 717 students and 43 teachers waded through floodwaters that rose to nearly knee-deep levels, prompting students to stay on top of their chairs.

As a precaution amid the floodwaters, Jimenez immediately instructed that the students be fetched by their parents and remain on top of their chairs. However, he reported that some learners still braved through the floodwaters and were exposed.

There are a total of 1,616 enrolled students at the Mactan Benito Ebuen Air Base Elementary School.

Of the 36 classrooms, 34 were affected by the flooding with the deepest floodwaters in the Grade 2 and Grade 3 classrooms located at the front portion of the school.

He added that while floodwaters were not as deep in the Grade 4 and kindergarten areas at the back of the campus, the water still managed to seep into the classrooms.

The incident prompted the Department of Education (DepEd) Lapu-Lapu City Schools Division to closely monitor students and teachers who were exposed to floodwaters for possible leptospirosis infection.

Prophylactic treatment

DepEd Lapu-Lapu City Schools Division Assistant Superintendent Ronaldo Ferrer, in a separate interview, said that the City Government, through the City Health Office (CHO), has committed to provide prophylactic treatment to any early suspected cases, especially to children with open wounds.

Ferrer said DepEd nurses were also instructed to conduct visits to monitor the health of the students. He added any signs of illness are closely coordinated with the CHO and the City Government to ensure appropriate treatment or possible prophylaxis.

Materials, resources, and guidance for a leptospirosis awareness campaign, designed to educate schools and the community on protecting students, will be provided.

While classes in flooded classrooms were suspended, lessons continued in unaffected rooms.

The Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital is offering free leptospirosis prophylaxis, City Hospital Administrator Lynart Omnes said, adding that the treatment is also available at local health centers.

For children aged eight and under, alternative medications such as azithromycin or amoxicillin are suitable, Omnes said.

He added that the type and duration of prophylaxis depend on the level of exposure, noting that children repeatedly exposed to floodwaters over a week may require weekly post-exposure prophylaxis.

Reported cases

Any child exposed to contaminated water is at risk of leptospirosis, as the bacteria can enter through mucous membranes, cuts, or even the mouth.

Omnes stressed that parents of children or patients showing symptoms should have them checked immediately. If leptospirosis is suspected, prophylaxis is promptly administered according to an established risk classification system.

According to the Leptospirosis Surveillance Update from Jan. 1 to Nov. 24, Lapu-Lapu City logged 28 confirmed leptospirosis cases with six mortalities.

The cases were reported in Barangays Mactan, Buaya, Gun-ob, Pusok, Bankal, Agus, Basak, Calawisan, Canjulao, Looc, Maribago, Marigondon, Pajac, Pajo, and Tungasan.

In November alone, seven cases of the disease were reported, with five patients aged 17 to 60 discharged and two succumbing to severe leptospirosis.

Omnes said the seven reported cases involved individuals working in Cebu City and the town of Liloan, while others had open wounds exposed to contaminated waters in Lapu-Lapu City.

Omnes explained that leptospirosis can occur year-round, particularly in densely populated areas with sanitation challenges, noting that the disease is classified as reportable.

The data were collated from all hospitals in Lapu-Lapu City and the CHO. / DPC