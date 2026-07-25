Flood fix hits property row

Kurt Angelo O. Bigno and Mary Ysabella V. Tormon

RESIDENTS of a road connected to Dawis Road in Tabunok, Talisay City have endured recurring flooding for more than five years because of a blocked drainage canal, while efforts to permanently solve the problem remain stalled by private property ownership issues, barangay officials said.

The flooding, residents said, has become a persistent problem even during dry weather because rainwater can no longer drain properly through the clogged canal, locally known as an imburnal. Leaves, mud and other debris have accumulated inside the drainage system, leaving portions of the road constantly waterlogged.

“The current water level is significantly lower than during heavy rainfall, when floodwater still reaches ankle height even while standing on the one-meter-high sidewalk built by the city government,” said resident Jhon Roel G. Abatayo.

Residents said the flooding worsens during heavy rains, making it difficult for pedestrians, especially students, to pass through the area.

Purok president Maritess Onyot said the stagnant floodwater has become both a safety and health concern.

“The flooding makes it difficult for residents and students to navigate the road especially on rainy days, not to mention the potential health risk that it carries, because the flood water is connected to an imburnal it may expose residents to diseases such as leptospirosis or tetanus if you have open wounds in your leg,” Onyot said.

Barangay Captain Benjie A. Cabigas said the local government cannot simply pave or reconstruct the road because it is privately owned.

“We cannot use government funds to improve a privately owned road. Many residents have requested that it be concreted, but the responsibility ultimately lies with the property owner,” Cabigas said.

Cabigas said disagreements among some residents have further complicated discussions on possible solutions.

“Not everyone agrees on how the problem should be addressed, making it difficult for the barangay to move forward with a single proposal,” he said.

He added that the area’s topography also limits engineering options.

“The nearby houses were built at a lower elevation than the road. If we simply raise and concrete the road, those houses could become even more vulnerable to flooding,” Cabigas explained.

Despite the limitations, the barangay has implemented temporary measures to reduce the impact of flooding.

Cabigas said the city previously constructed a one-meter-high elevated sidewalk to provide residents with a safer passage during floods. A second phase, which includes extending the walkway and addressing the clogged drainage canal, has already been proposed but remains pending approval from the city government after priorities shifted following the recent earthquake and Typhoon Tino.

“For now, the best solution is to wait for Phase 2 because the barangay has neither the authority nor the funding to implement the project on its own,” Cabigas said.

Until a permanent solution is approved, residents fear the flooding will continue every time heavy rain falls, leaving families to navigate floodwaters while waiting for long-delayed improvements.