Flood-hit Cebuanos beg for rescue

HOURS after Typhoon Tino left Cebu, massive calls for rescue from different parts of Cebu, particularly in Talisay City, Liloan and Consolacion, flooded social media.

Massive flooding hit several areas in Talisay City, Liloan, and Consolacion, forcing residents onto their roofs to escape the water but leaving them exposed to the strong winds brought by the typhoon.

Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, several residents took to social media to ask for help as floodwaters rose.

The local government units (LGUs) had halted rescue operations for hours while the typhoon battered the province due to unsafe weather conditions.

A resident of Jubay, Liloan, expressed deep frustration, alleging that no LGU official appeared or provided assistance amid rising floodwaters in their community. SunStar Cebu’s Facebook posts were also flooded with requests for rescue in Liloan up until Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, power utility Visayan Electric announced on Tuesday afternoon that it had reenergized all its substations, except the one in Cotcot, Liloan, which still requires clearing due to flooding.

Visayan Electric clarified that even if substations were already online, only portions of the areas they serve currently have power.

“Re-energization of customers remains a challenge due to heavy rains, landslides, flooding, fallen trees and damaged lines and poles—which are affecting individual connections,” the utility wrote in a Facebook post. / JJL with ANV