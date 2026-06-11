Flood-prone Guadalupe Heights asks City Government for culvert upgrade

RESIDENTS of Guadalupe Heights Village in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, are asking the City Government to build a larger culvert and improve the area’s drainage system after floods during heavy rains reached seven feet in parts of the subdivision.

William Medici, president of the Guadalupe Heights Village Homeowners Association, told SunStar Cebu in an interview on Thursday, June 11, 2026, that some homes had been inundated up to their windows during intense downpours.

Thursday morning’s rainfall flooded parts of the subdivision, with water levels reaching one meter, prompting Medici to keep watch.

During flooding, the subdivision’s main entrance also becomes impassable, forcing residents to use the second alternative gate.

Rainy season

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) declared the start of the rainy season in the western sections of Luzon and the Visayas on Thursday, June 4.

Patrick Climaco of Pagasa Visayas said 6.4 millimeters of rain was recorded at the Mactan Station on Thursday, an amount equal to 6.4 liters per square meter. The amount of rainfall translates to roughly 1.6 million gallons of water, or nearly three Olympic-sized swimming pools.

He said the rain was caused by localized thunderstorms.

Appeal for culvert

Medici said the long-term solution to flooding in the subdivision is the construction of a larger culvert to intercept floodwaters from uphill areas.

He said he first raised the issue with the City Government after typhoon Tino in November 2025 inundated houses in the area.

Medici said City personnel visited the site in February or March, prompting representatives from the City Planning Office, City Engineering Office and City Assessor’s Office to conduct an on-site survey, including drone mapping of the area.

Guadalupe barangay officials, he said, have worked with the homeowners.

However, as of June 11, Medici said he had not received information on the findings or any concrete flood mitigation plan.

SunStar Cebu reached out to Mayor Nestor Archival for updates, but he had not responded as of press time.

Proposed route

Following his survey of the area, Medici proposed the installation of a larger culvert near Guadalajara St., extending behind the Regency Hotel area and linking to the existing drainage network toward Quijada Street.

He also recommended higher-capacity pumps and impounding areas to hold excess water during heavy rain.

Catch basin

Medici said the subdivision’s location makes it a natural catch basin for runoff from higher-elevation communities, including Buena Hills.

After 21 years of living in the subdivision, he said flooding had persisted even before ongoing developments in nearby upland areas. He said the subdivision was built for conditions at the time, when the area had less development and the culvert was smaller.

“For us here, it is sufficient for normal use, but when the volume of water from Quijada to Guadalajara and Buena Hills increases, our system can no longer handle it,” Medici said in Cebuano.

Despite public concern after flooding incidents in Guadalupe, Medici said residents are not blaming nearby developments, including the Monterrazas de Cebu project.

“I don't blame them. I’m not pointing fingers at who’s to be blamed for this kind of flooding because first it's climate change. Kaniadto magbaha kami but di gyud siya ingon ana ang (Before, we also had floods, but not of this) magnitude,” Medici said.

While he acknowledged that ongoing developments may contribute to runoff, Medici said Monterrazas has its own drainage measures, including canals, water catchment facilities and pumping systems.

He said the developer also helped clear canals clogged with debris and garbage and operated pumping facilities that helped floodwaters recede sooner.

Medici said garbage carried by floodwaters from outside the subdivision has become a major concern, with sacks of waste often ending up in the community’s drainage canals.

While existing pumps help reduce flood levels, Medici said these are mitigation measures, not a permanent solution.

As the rainy season begins, the subdivision has kept personnel assigned to clear garbage from canals and stored fuel for generators. / DPC