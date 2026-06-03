Flooded and thirsty: Why Cebu must learn to hold water instead of fighting it

Cebu receives 1,685 millimeters of average annual rainfall, equivalent to 8.3 trillion liters, but lacks storage infrastructure, causing water to run off slopes and overwhelm communities.
Hydrologists Nenita Jumao-as and Dr. Danilo Jaque advocate shifting from fast-draining playbooks to holding, slowing, and storing stormwater to combat simultaneous flooding and water scarcity.
While commercial spaces and private developments utilize detention systems, experts state long-term resilience requires watershed-scale governance, disconnected drainage fixes, and protected infiltration areas.
CEBU’S defining irony when it comes to water is this: the island is drowning and thirsty at the same time.
During storms, roads disappear under floodwater and rivers spill into communities. Yet months later, many households again struggle with limited water supply.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has placed Cebu’s average annual rainfall at 1,685 millimeters, equivalent to about 8.3 trillion liters a year when applied across the province’s land area. Much of that water is not stored; it rushes down slopes, overwhelms rivers and drains into the sea.
For years, flooding has been blamed on clogged drains or garbage, with some cases tied to isolated engineering failures.
But hydrologists and water experts say Cebu’s water problem runs deeper, shaped by the collision of geography, climate change, urbanization and infrastructure built for another era. Solving it may require a shift from moving water out as fast as possible to learning how to hold it.
Built for fast water
Nenita Jumao-as, an engineer and executive director of the University of San Carlos Water Resources Center, said Cebu’s geography naturally makes the island vulnerable to flash floods.
Unlike larger islands with wide plains, where rain can spread and slow, Cebu is narrow, steep and mountainous.
Rain that falls in upland areas accelerates toward lower communities. There is little time for water to infiltrate soil, spread across natural floodplains or recharge groundwater before it converges in rivers and urban communities. That geography helps explain why Metro Cebu can move from intense rain to severe flooding within hours.
Jumao-as said old assumptions about flood risk may not hold.
“The next 500-year flood could happen tomorrow,” she said.
She said a 500-year flood does not mean such events occur once every five centuries. It refers to the probability of an extreme flood in a given year, and as weather patterns become more volatile, those probabilities can lose their value as guides for planning.
When cities stop absorbing rain
Geography alone does not explain today’s flooding. Climate change is raising rainfall intensity while urbanization is reducing the land’s capacity to absorb water.
Jumao-as said recent extreme rainfall event during typhoon Tino in Cebu exceeded conditions that many traditional drainage systems were originally designed to manage.
At the same time, more roads, subdivisions, roofs and paved areas are changing how rain behaves.
Much of Cebu sits on Carcar limestone, a geological formation that naturally allows rainwater to seep underground and replenish aquifers. However, impermeable surfaces interrupt that process, causing rainfall to become runoff instead of soaking into the ground.
Hydrologists describe the transformation this way: Cebu is being changed from a sponge into a concrete funnel. Jumao-as said the result is a double loss: floodwater gains force during storms, while water reserves weaken during dry months.
Stop draining. Start storing.
For decades, Cebu’s flood‑control playbook followed a single rule: move water to the sea as fast as possible.
But hydrologists are now arguing for the opposite, said Dr. Danilo Jaque, a flood and water‑management expert from HydroNet Consultants. The new principle is simple: hold water. Slow stormwater down. Store part of it. Release it gradually. And where possible, keep some of it available for later use.
Different systems serve different roles. A catch basin collects runoff. A detention pond slows water temporarily. A retention pond keeps water in place for long‑term storage.
Is Cebu already doing this?
Stormwater storage is not a single solution. It happens at different scales — from individual buildings to entire watersheds.
Every roof becomes infrastructure
Jumao-as said solutions cannot rely only on billion-peso projects.
At the household level, rainwater harvesting systems, rooftop storage tanks and shared neighborhood catchment facilities can temporarily keep rain from immediately entering streets and drainage lines.
Stored rainwater may later be used for cleaning, gardening, toilet flushing and emergency supply.
Thousands of small storage points delaying runoff by even minutes can reduce pressure during peak storms.
Institutional scale:
Manage water where it falls
Some institutions and commercial developments have already begun integrating stormwater management into their sites.
Large commercial complexes such as Ayala and SM have incorporated underground stormwater collection and drainage systems to temporarily detain runoff generated within their sites before discharging it into public drainage networks.
Educational campuses such as the University of San Carlos Talamban Campus use catch basins and drainage canals to direct and slow water movement across large developed areas.
These systems do not stop flooding entirely, but they reduce the speed and volume of water entering public drainage networks, Jumao-as said
Watershed scale: Store and release strategically
At a larger scale, developments and public spaces are beginning to adopt detention and retention systems.
Detention ponds temporarily store stormwater and release it gradually to reduce downstream flooding.
Some private developments have incorporated detention systems into site design. Monterrazas de Cebu incorporated detention ponds designed to temporarily hold stormwater before gradual release. A University of the Philippines – Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology modeling study during typhoon Tino conditions found these systems reduced simulated peak runoff.
Retention ponds hold water for longer periods and may support groundwater recharge and landscape functions. One example is the retention pond system at Family Park in Talamban.
Regional scale: Store water for both flood control and supply
At the largest scale are reservoirs and dams.
Unlike detention and retention ponds, reservoirs are designed to keep water for long-term supply, irrigation and flood regulation.
Cebu City’s Buhisan Dam, opened in 1912, remains an early example of an older principle modern flood planners are revisiting: not all rainwater should be treated as waste to be drained away.
But experts caution against treating these projects as standalone solutions. Flood control does not depend only on how much water is stored — it depends on whether systems across the watershed work together.
The real challenge is governance
Jumao-as said flooding is not a single-project problem. It is a watershed problem.
Water does not recognize political boundaries.
Holding water upstream may provide limited benefit if rivers downstream remain constricted, drainage systems remain disconnected or land-use controls are inconsistently enforced.
Both Jumao-as and Jaque said long-term resilience will require more than additional concrete. It means protecting watersheds, preserving infiltration areas, expanding rainwater harvesting, restoring river width and depth and designing cities around how water actually moves.
Cebu cannot stop extreme rain. But it can decide whether rain becomes a disaster — or tomorrow’s water supply.