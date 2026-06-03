Flooded and thirsty: Why Cebu must learn to hold water instead of fighting it

CEBU’S defining irony when it comes to water is this: the island is drowning and thirsty at the same time.

During storms, roads disappear under floodwater and rivers spill into communities. Yet months later, many households again struggle with limited water supply.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has placed Cebu’s average annual rainfall at 1,685 millimeters, equivalent to about 8.3 trillion liters a year when applied across the province’s land area. Much of that water is not stored; it rushes down slopes, overwhelms rivers and drains into the sea.

For years, flooding has been blamed on clogged drains or garbage, with some cases tied to isolated engineering failures.

But hydrologists and water experts say Cebu’s water problem runs deeper, shaped by the collision of geography, climate change, urbanization and infrastructure built for another era. Solving it may require a shift from moving water out as fast as possible to learning how to hold it.

Built for fast water

Nenita Jumao-as, an engineer and executive director of the University of San Carlos Water Resources Center, said Cebu’s geography naturally makes the island vulnerable to flash floods.

Unlike larger islands with wide plains, where rain can spread and slow, Cebu is narrow, steep and mountainous.

Rain that falls in upland areas accelerates toward lower communities. There is little time for water to infiltrate soil, spread across natural floodplains or recharge groundwater before it converges in rivers and urban communities. That geography helps explain why Metro Cebu can move from intense rain to severe flooding within hours.

Jumao-as said old assumptions about flood risk may not hold.

“The next 500-year flood could happen tomorrow,” she said.

She said a 500-year flood does not mean such events occur once every five centuries. It refers to the probability of an extreme flood in a given year, and as weather patterns become more volatile, those probabilities can lose their value as guides for planning.

When cities stop absorbing rain

Geography alone does not explain today’s flooding. Climate change is raising rainfall intensity while urbanization is reducing the land’s capacity to absorb water.

Jumao-as said recent extreme rainfall event during typhoon Tino in Cebu exceeded conditions that many traditional drainage systems were originally designed to manage.

At the same time, more roads, subdivisions, roofs and paved areas are changing how rain behaves.

Much of Cebu sits on Carcar limestone, a geological formation that naturally allows rainwater to seep underground and replenish aquifers. However, impermeable surfaces interrupt that process, causing rainfall to become runoff instead of soaking into the ground.

Hydrologists describe the transformation this way: Cebu is being changed from a sponge into a concrete funnel. Jumao-as said the result is a double loss: floodwater gains force during storms, while water reserves weaken during dry months.

Stop draining. Start storing.

For decades, Cebu’s flood‑control playbook followed a single rule: move water to the sea as fast as possible.

But hydrologists are now arguing for the opposite, said Dr. Danilo Jaque, a flood and water‑management expert from HydroNet Consultants. The new principle is simple: hold water. Slow stormwater down. Store part of it. Release it gradually. And where possible, keep some of it available for later use.

Different systems serve different roles. A catch basin collects runoff. A detention pond slows water temporarily. A retention pond keeps water in place for long‑term storage.

Is Cebu already doing this?

Stormwater storage is not a single solution. It happens at different scales — from individual buildings to entire watersheds.

Every roof becomes infrastructure

Jumao-as said solutions cannot rely only on billion-peso projects.

At the household level, rainwater harvesting systems, rooftop storage tanks and shared neighborhood catchment facilities can temporarily keep rain from immediately entering streets and drainage lines.

Stored rainwater may later be used for cleaning, gardening, toilet flushing and emergency supply.

Thousands of small storage points delaying runoff by even minutes can reduce pressure during peak storms.

Institutional scale:

Manage water where it falls

Some institutions and commercial developments have already begun integrating stormwater management into their sites.

Large commercial complexes such as Ayala and SM have incorporated underground stormwater collection and drainage systems to temporarily detain runoff generated within their sites before discharging it into public drainage networks.

Educational campuses such as the University of San Carlos Talamban Campus use catch basins and drainage canals to direct and slow water movement across large developed areas.

These systems do not stop flooding entirely, but they reduce the speed and volume of water entering public drainage networks, Jumao-as said

Watershed scale: Store and release strategically

At a larger scale, developments and public spaces are beginning to adopt detention and retention systems.

Detention ponds temporarily store stormwater and release it gradually to reduce downstream flooding.